Forty percent of South Australia's agricultural region affected by feral deer.

By Sheryl Lowe
December 26 2022 - 7:30am
Feral deer impact much of SA's agricultural industry. File picture

Feral deer are now found in almost one-quarter of New South Wales and Tasmania, nearing half of Victoria and across approximately 40 percent of the South Australia's agricultural regions. This recent spread is prompting an urgent need to establish new tools and approaches to managing the pest .

