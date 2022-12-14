Temperatures reaching between 18 and 21 degrees today with no rain forecast will be good news for farmers so they can move ahead with harvesting following a wet December.
Winds will be between 20 and 30 kph from early morning.
Sunset at about 8.23pm.
