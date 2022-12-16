The joyful sound of carols will again ring out across the Naracoorte Town Square in the lead up before Christmas on Sunday 18th December. The carols team is expecting a large crowd to gather on the green, with entertainment kicking off from 6:15pm in the sound shell. Local musicians including carols mainstay Sarah Shepherd and local dance troupe MJ Dance will perform for us and then the Christmas carol program will start at 7:30pm. The night will feature crowd favourites Simone and Sophie Owen, the Naracoorte Singers, Lilly Marrr Mcguire and other local talent.