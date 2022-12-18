A move to roll back the new four-year term for the Naracoorte deputy mayor Monique Crossling to a two-year term is set to be debated at the council meeting next week.
The agenda for Naracoorte Lucindale Council ordinary December meeting, released on Friday, December 16, included a motion by Cr Trevor Rayner to rescind a decision made at the November meeting for the deputy mayor to hold the position for the next four years.
Previous councils had elected a deputy mayor for a four year term and the previous deputy mayor, Craig McGuire, served two, four year terms.
The council can appoint a deputy mayor for up to a four-year period with multiple appointments to the deputy's slot possible during the term of a council.
Cr Crossling was voted in as deputy mayor at the November meeting in a close fought campaign against Cr Cameron Grundy.
The agenda for next Thursday's council meeting has a motion with notice from Cr Rayner that reads: "On 30th November 2022 a Motion was moved by Cr Ireland and seconded by Cr Turner that the Deputy Mayor position be for four years. I would like to rescind that motion. New motion to be: that the term of Deputy Mayor be for a period of two years."
A comment on the agenda from the chief executive officer, Trevor Smart, pointed out that if the motion was lost another which would have the same effect could not be raised again for 12 months or until after the next general election, whichever was sooner.
At the November meeting the council voted for the deputy mayor with a show of hands followed by lots drawn from a box due to a tied vote. The conditions of the draw, approved by council, meant the first name drawn out lost the race to be deputy. The mayor, Cr Patrick Ross, could not be part of the vote and therefore could not act as a tiebreaker.
In the ballot Cr Crossling received votes from Crs Damien Ross, Dennis, Goodman, McGuire and herself, and Cr Grundy was backed by Crs Downward, Rayner, Ireland, Turner and himself.
Mayor Ross then asked David Oldfield, who was seated in the public gallery, to draw the ballot. Cr Grundy's name was drawn out as the losing candidate with Cr Crossling elected to the deputy's role.
Cr Rayner has been contacted for comment.
