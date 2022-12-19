Several hundred people sitting on deck chairs and blankets turned out to the Naracoorte combined churches Carols in the Square on Sunday December 18. The event had not been held for three years due to COVID but mother nature shone on 2022 with a perfect summer evening for the event..
A young Laurence Moffatt performed the Welcome to Country to open the official Carols in the Square part of the evening after a several performances by members of the Timorese, Fijian and Samoan nationalities that contribute to the cultural diversity of the Naracoorte community.
Performances continued throughout the night by Kris Keeping on saxaphone, the Naracoorte Singers, Lilly Marr McGuire, Luke Goddard, the Max Life Church Band, Simone and Sophie Owen, and Erika Vickery.
The crowd was encouraged to join in during the carol singing and children danced and played on the grass while service clubs and food vendors were kept busy with sausage sizzles, donuts and icecream.
Former mayor Ms Erika Vickery was invited by the organising committee with support from Mayor Patrick Ross, to give the address as the retiring Mayor. She emphasised the value of kindness in what we say and write and the affect our words can have on each other and said how much she had enjoyed her years in council. She was given a round of applause in recognition for her decades of service to the community through local government and the many organisations she supports.
A Christmas address by Rev. Shaun Manning got everyone thinking about what their name means, while tying it into the message of Jesus birth and the meaning of Christmas.
"When we say Merry Christmas, we are saying we are glad Jesus came to earth," he said.
The event ended with Simone and Sophie Owen singing, O Holy Night and the Max Life Church Band performing, Joy to the World.
