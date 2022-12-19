Naracoorte Herald

Carol crowd the biggest in memory and a message of kindness and love.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated December 20 2022 - 9:40am, first published 7:30am
Several hundred people sitting on deck chairs and blankets turned out to the Naracoorte combined churches Carols in the Square on Sunday December 18. The event had not been held for three years due to COVID but mother nature shone on 2022 with a perfect summer evening for the event..

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

