Yabbies, decorated bikes, vintage cars, food and fun at Lucindale

By Sheryl Lowe
December 20 2022 - 12:30pm
Christmas celebrations come in may forms around the world but in Lucindale the community blocked off the street, decorated children's bikes, drove vintage cars through the town and then got serious with a yabby race.

Sheryl Lowe

