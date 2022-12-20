Christmas celebrations come in may forms around the world but in Lucindale the community blocked off the street, decorated children's bikes, drove vintage cars through the town and then got serious with a yabby race.
Dads, mums and children vied for the most athletic looking yabby in the bin and artfully tagged their yabby with a variety of nail polish colours for easy identification.
The bar and the barbeque were popular and the fish and chips were declared to be the best in town by many a consumer at the event.
There were stalls selling a variety of last minute Christmas gifts and handicrafts and community groups taking the opportunity to raise funds with coffee and baked goods.
