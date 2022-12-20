Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Women's Cricket is making its mark

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
December 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alysha Coon NSCC Fi Young(C) NSCC Angela Dorothy Naracoorte, Julie Smith Mil Lel, Laura Chester NSCC, Kathryn Vine Naracoorte, Liz Plew NSCC, Sharnna Mansell Naracoorte, Lauren Smart Naracoorte, Anna MacGregor Naracoorte, Chelsea Gabriel NSCC, Lynda McGaw Mil Lel, Jasmyn Plew NSCC

After being sent into bat, SE were 2/8 from 2 overs after some very tight bowling from HDCA. Laura Chester and Chelsea Lewis got the score to 24 before Lewis was dismissed for 4. Kathryn Vine came to the crease and combined for an impressive partnership 91 runs before Chester fell at 69 in the 18th over, taking the team to 4/115.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.