After being sent into bat, SE were 2/8 from 2 overs after some very tight bowling from HDCA. Laura Chester and Chelsea Lewis got the score to 24 before Lewis was dismissed for 4. Kathryn Vine came to the crease and combined for an impressive partnership 91 runs before Chester fell at 69 in the 18th over, taking the team to 4/115.
Vine and Fiona Young batted until the 29th over, adding a 50 run partnership to the team score. Vine was dismissed on the second to last ball, having compiled a valuable 38 runs.
SE took the field with a comfortable 165 on the board. Opening bowlers Anna McGregor and Chester applied pressure early with Chester taking a wicket in her first over and McGregor in her second bringing the score to 2/3 from 3. Lauren Smart then dismissed the remaining openener for 10. The visitors then found some momentum with HDCA 3/72 at drinks.
After the short break, Chester struck again as did McGregor. Sharna Mansell and Alysha Coon were rewarded for their consistency taking a valuable wicket a piece.
Anna McGregor bowled the last over of the innings, adding a further 2 wickets to her tally finishing the day with 3/9 from 5 overs. Chester also took 3 wickets from her 4 overs for 14 runs.
SE finished the day winning by 45 runs - well done girls!
