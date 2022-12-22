Three Naracoorte High School students received recognition for their achievements this week with awards from Member for Barker Tony Pasin MP. The Academic Achievement Award was awarded to Brady Fox, Community Service and Spirit Award to Kristopher Keeping and Student Leadership Award to Lucy Wardle
Member for Barker Tony Pasin MP awarded the local students with the annual Barker Shield as part of their end of year celebrations.
The Barker Shield is an annual award given to three students in each participating school across the Federal electorate of Barker.
It celebrates student excellence in three categories: academic achievement; community service and spirit; and a category determined by the school.
"As Federal Member for Barker, it is a great privilege to be able to recognise those students that achieve at very high levels," Mr Pasin said.
"These students have excelled in their studies or in the school community and are undoubted future leaders.
No matter what they go on to achieve or where, I want them to feel valued and recognised for the leadership shown during their time at school and as part of the wider Naracoorte community."
"Each of these students are worthy recipients who have now been honoured through the perpetual Barker Shield, which is displayed in a prominent location at the school," said Mr Pasin.
"Congratulations to all students on completing the 2022 scholastic year and whether they are continuing further study or entering the work force I wish students from all schools across Barker all the best for 2023," Mr Pasin said.
