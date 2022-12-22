Naracoorte Herald

Naracoorte High School will be home to Barker Shield

By Sheryl Lowe
December 22 2022 - 5:30pm
The Academic Achievement Award was awarded to Brady Fox and Student Leadership Award to Lucy Wardle. Picture supplied

Three Naracoorte High School students received recognition for their achievements this week with awards from Member for Barker Tony Pasin MP. The Academic Achievement Award was awarded to Brady Fox, Community Service and Spirit Award to Kristopher Keeping and Student Leadership Award to Lucy Wardle

