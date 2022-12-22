Dux of Naracoorte, topped of a great year for Zoe with high honours

Congratulations to Zoe Brown for receiving the highest ATAR for the Naracoorte High School class of 2022.
The 2022 SACE cohort has seen a 95% SACE completion rate, with 61% achieving an ATAR.
There were 27 A grades achieved by the cohort across 12 different subjects at Stage 2, including 50% of the cohort achieving within the A grade band for Creative Arts and Physical Education, 4 students achieved A's for Information Processing and Publishing, with 3 for Research Project B.
A total of 30 percent of SACE completers utilised VET studies toward their SACE. A small number of students will continue their SACE studies into 2023 as they continue with their school based apprenticeships.
