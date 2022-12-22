Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

High honours for Naracoorte student

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
December 23 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dux of Naracoorte, topped of a great year for Zoe with high honours

Congratulations to Zoe Brown for receiving the highest ATAR for the Naracoorte High School class of 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.