Naracoorte Herald

Historic vehicles on show at market

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
December 29 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vintage car club market attracted a display of vehicles and stalls at Naracoorte. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

A welcoming scene of green grass, sunshine and colourful stalls greeted visitors to the Historic Vehicle Club Market on Saturday 10 December. If local markets are a barometer of their towns, this one did Naracoorte proud, with over 20 stalls offering an amazing array of produce, creations and recycled items.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.