A welcoming scene of green grass, sunshine and colourful stalls greeted visitors to the Historic Vehicle Club Market on Saturday 10 December. If local markets are a barometer of their towns, this one did Naracoorte proud, with over 20 stalls offering an amazing array of produce, creations and recycled items.
The monthly market has been a local meeting place for 22 years, with some stall holders still operating since inception. Deb Mel Watson are always friendly faces, offering delicious home- made baked goods, pasties, preserves, sauces and fresh eggs. Glenys Ottons' stall has evolved over the years from her renown fruit crumbles and scones, to second hand wares and potted plants.
Despite a stroke in 2008, Glenys is determined to retain her spot at the market, as she enjoys connecting with people and chatting to everyone who comes by.
Other temptations at this month's market included locally produced pure honey, Christmas decorations and gifts, cards, handmade timber toys, outdoor furniture, fabric and fibre crafts, and pre-loved children's books and toys.
A unique offering at this market was also the Naracoorte Lions Club's blue and yellow metal sunflowers, which were created as a community project to form the temporary garden display at Pioneer Park celebrating the club's 75 th anniversary.
Tea and scones, and a sausage sizzle are always popular, and visitors can wander through the extensive historic vehicles display and chat to NHVC enthusiasts about their fascinating collection.
Stalls can be booked for the 2 nd Saturday each month for $10 (free for NFP community groups) by
contacting treasurer Daphne Burford on 0438622143. Buskers are always welcome.
