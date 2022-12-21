Naracoorte Herald
Naracoorte Lucindale Deputy Monique Crossling will fight to keep her four year term at December meeting

By Sheryl Lowe
December 22 2022 - 7:30am
Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling will defend her appointment at tonight's council meeting. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

The four year term for Naracoorte Lucindale Council's Deputy Mayor will be challenged on December 22, only weeks after the new council's unanimous decision on the term.

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

