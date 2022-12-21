The four year term for Naracoorte Lucindale Council's Deputy Mayor will be challenged on December 22, only weeks after the new council's unanimous decision on the term.
A motion before council is seeking the term to be reduced to two years, with Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling saying she would defend the original length of her appointment.
Cr Crossling was elected to the deputy's role over rival candidate Cr Cameron Grundy in a tie break at the November meeting of council, the first of the new group of councillors following the local government elections.
The agenda for the December 22 meeting included a motion from Cr Trevor Rayner that called for the deputy mayor's term to be shortened to two years.
Speaking to the Naracoorte Herald, Deputy Mayor Crossling said the voting process for the deputy mayor's role had been set up to avoid a situation like this.
"When the vote in the chamber was five all, both our names were put into a box, and it was 50/50 whose name would get drawn out. I do feel like it is a strange way to become deputy, however it is stated under section 51 in the Local Government Act that this is how the process is to be carried out," she said.
"It is also the case that the term of the deputy mayor be decided before the call for nominations and the vote is carried out.
"This is to avoid a situation in which a tight election outcome may be affected by the mayor's vote to a final outcome, or by an amendment moved after the outcome of the election is known, which is exactly what is happening now."
Cr Crossling was also concerned about the message that moves like this might sent to future residents who were considering standing for council, "especially women".
"I do feel upset, as we try to encourage a diversity of gender, culture and age for candidates at each election, and now to have to defend my term as Deputy Mayor only three weeks into the role does not give me great confidence that other community members, especially women, will ever put their hand up to stand for local government," she said.
At the November council meeting motions were moved around the appointment of the deputy, including that there would be a deputy in position for four years (moved Cr Peter Ireland, seconded Cr Darren Turner) and that there would be a vote on the deputy role decided a show of hands (moved by Cr Grundy, seconded Cr Trevor Rayner). The latter motion also included that in the event of a tied vote the CEO would determine the issue by drawing lots as the mayor was not allowed to cast a deciding vote.
When the vote was tied, both candidates' names were placed in a box and the first one drawn, Cr Grundy, lost the ballot and Cr Crossling took up the deputy mayor's role.
In the December 22 council meeting agenda Cr Rayner has submitted a Motion with Notice to rescind the motion on the deputy holding the position for four year and replace it with a new motion which reads: "Council will have a Deputy Mayor; but the term of Office of Deputy Mayor be for a period of two (2) years not four (4) year as was passed at the November meeting".
Cr Rayner had raised the issue of a two year term during the discussion around the length of time for the deputy's position. The vote for a four-year term was latter passed unanimously by the council.
Cr Rayner was approached for a comment but had not responded by the time of publication.
Mayor Patrick Ross, approached by the Naracoorte Herald for a comment on the motion, said it was his preference for the lesser term of two years as it provided a greater opportunity for more elected members to gain experience in the role of deputy through representing the mayor when called on to do so.
"The outcome will be decided in the public forum at the (December) meeting," Mayor Ross said.
