Naracoorte Herald

Border closures fostered kindness and friendship

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
December 29 2022 - 8:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pastor Tann said it was a nice gesture from someone they could help who was in a difficult position with border closure. Picture supplied.

Editors desk - this was one of my top 5 stories for 2022 so I am posting it again for your holiday reading - Enjoy!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.