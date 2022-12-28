Editors desk - this was one of my top 5 stories for 2022 so I am posting it again for your holiday reading - Enjoy!
The kindness of strangers shown to South Australians by a small Victorian community during the border closure between SA and Victoria in 2021, was remembered by a SA woman, one year later.
A change to the documentation allowing travellers into SA during some of the highest numbers of Covid cases in 2021, was changed by the government with little warning. The changes meant many people arrived at the border with-out the correct documentation to enter the state.
The woman (we don't have her name) returned to Kaniva one year later to repay the kindness she received from strangers.
The following story is told by the Pastor of one of the churches in Kaniva.
"In October 2021 a woman on her own, spent three days sleeping in her car in Kaniva, stranded on her way home to Adelaide because the South Australian Government decided to close its borders on its own citizens.
On the fourth morning, a Sunday, she bravely fronted up at a church and came for help.
She was helped by that church, and its neighbouring church, and the Cafe, and the Motel, and the Shire Offices, and the Neighbourhood House, and a bunch of individuals with big and open hearts.
In November 2022 she returned, with gifts of biscuits for the community who had shown her such love and sacrificial support."
Staff at the Shire had helped the stranded woman with her documents to help her cross the border into South Australia and received a box of biscuits too.
Pastor Tann said the woman was one of many his community helped during that difficult time, it was a lovely gesture from someone they had been able to help during the border closures.
The following organisations were included in her thankyou: Kaniva office of West Wimmera Shire Council, .Raine's Cafe,Kaniva Midway Motel`. Nikki and Jay's Pizza. Kaniva Community Roadhouse,. Kaniva Neighbourhood House. Kaniva and Broughton Salvation Army Corps (especially the Op Shop) Kaniva & Serviceton Shared Ministry,
