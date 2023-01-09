Naracoorte Herald

Wimmera Highway road works will provide employment, and increase safety and freight productivity.

By Sheryl Lowe
January 9 2023
Safer travel and increased freight productivity focus of road works.

Wimmera Highway Junction upgrades beginning in early January 2023 will improve road safety and increased freight productivity on the road network, according to the Department of Infrastructure and Transport, (DIT) South Australia.

Sheryl Lowe

