Wimmera Highway Junction upgrades have begun and will improve road safety and increased freight productivity on the road network, according to the Department of Infrastructure and Transport, (DIT) South Australia.
The essential junction and highway upgrades are on the section of the Wimmera Highway near Naracoorte and is used by large numbers of the cross-border community members of South Australia and Victoria travelling between Naracoorte and the West Wimmera Region for work and business.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council CEO Trevor Smart said, "there was no (financial) contribution from the Council. That one (the project) is a joint State & Federally funded project."
The works form part of the $14.6 million Rural Roads Package, Naracoorte Roundabouts project, which is jointly funded on an 80:20 basis by the Australian and South Australian governments.
From a road safety perspective, the Naracoorte Lucindale Council has long been advocating for a reduced speed limit for this section of road. This will be now reduced to 80kmh following completion of the project.
DIT said in their announcement the two junction projects will facilitate improved freight access for higher productivity vehicles up to 35.6 metres in length (Performance Based Standards Level 3A road trains) to local businesses, the Teys Australia Naracoorte facility and the QUBE Hynam Depot.
The Works include construction of two new junctions on the Wimmera Highway, including the provision of sheltered right turn lanes into both businesses; a dedicated left turn deceleration into Teys Australia; new asphalt and line marking; new LED lighting; a safety barrier installation; and an upgraded drainage system.
Major works will commence in early January 2023 and be completed mid-2023, weather permitting, they said.
Works will be undertaken Monday to Friday between 7am and 5:30 pm and Saturday 7am to 3:30 pm. Some work will take place outside of these hours and advance notice will be provided to motorists.
This is the second stage of Council's Driving Growth Linking Industry Project, which highlighted roads that needed improvement to improve heavy vehicle access, thus supporting industry and enhancing economic outcomes.
This stage identified the need for construction in 2020/21, for improved access to Teys Australia and QUBE Logistics off the Wimmera Highway.
The new access to Teys Australia has been designed following engagement with them over their planned internal movements.
QUBE's development approval for their new location requires them to construct a new access off Wimmera Highway and cease using the access across the Red Hill Quarry Stone Reserve within 5 years of the approval being granted.
This is required to provide Council free and unfettered access to the Red Hill Quarry for expansion.
The document (above) includes the Austroads Safe Intersection Site Distance (SISD) calculations for the new Teys entrance and an assessment against the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator Performance Based Standards Scheme, Network Classification Guidelines.
A third lane is to be created between the two entrances to cater for right-turning vehicles between the two facilities.
QUBE Logistics transports all of Teys products which can be more than 20 heavy vehicle movements daily. Left turn lanes in and out of both sites will be established to cater for up to 36.5m road trains.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane, speed restrictions and traffic lights will operate during working hours with two single lanes providing reduced speed traffic conditions overnight.
DIT urges motorists to allow for extended travel time during the road works and advise drivers to take additional care due to the changes to road usage and conditions.
South Australian company Bardavcol, has been contracted for these works.
