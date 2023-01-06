Celebration of Life: Richard Bell

A celebration of Richard Bell's life will be held at the Naracoorte Football Clubrooms at 1pm on Saturday 14th January.
Richard passed away just before Christmas.
He was well known throughout the local area as an entertainer and singer after many years of performing in bands with local musicians.
Richard was certainly the grandfather of rock and roll in Naracoorte having a passion for singing since the mid 1960's.
Numerous bands appeared during that time including Hung on you and Fushion 041 with Richard as lead singer playing at the Dakalanta Club in Smith Street, Naracoorte's first disco.
The 1970's and 1980's saw Richard continue local bands including the Roman Empire, Misty, Deja vu and the Dinosaurs in venues all around the South East.
The continued popularity in Naracoorte spread to Mt Gambier, Bordertown and beyond and was such the band travelled regularly on Friday and Saturday nights.
During that time the venues included cabarets, woodshed dances, hotel discos, church rock mass' and local halls where Richard entertained crowds.
There were many instances where Richard and the band would donate their services to charity groups or disaster fund raisers.
Highlights over the years included winning the Hamilton Battle of the Sounds which took the Roman Empire to Melbourne with a bus load of supporters to compete in the Victorian finals. Another thrill was cutting a 45 record featuring Boppin the Blues which seemed to be the bands theme song.
In later years, refusing to get old, Richard continued his singing with a successful Karaoke machine entertaining and donating his services to many organisations.
The family is welcoming friends, recent and past, to join old band members of Richards' to get together on the 14th January for an afternoon of music and reminiscing.
