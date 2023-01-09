A fire at a Naracoorte business was attended to by South Australian CFS volunteers and SAAS, after a callout at 7:50pm on Christmas Day (December 25), and remains suspicious entering the New Year.
On December 25, 15 CFS trucks and 75 SACFS volunteers attended a structure fire in town at the Naracoorte Motorcycles and Mowers business on the corner of the Riddoch Highway and Gordon Street.
CFS Hazmat crews have also attended as the premises contains approximately 2000 litres of waste oil and fuel on site.
They were assisted by the MFS for almost 20 hours to put the blaze under control and ensure the area was safe for the public with some remaining overnight to monitor for any flare-ups.
SA Police and the South Australian Ambulance Service also attended the scene on Christmas night.
There we no occupants in the building, and the fire was contained to the lot without spreading to neighbouring houses.
Despite blocked off roads near the business, a large crowd was also reported at the scene, watching CFS volunteers work and were urged to remain at a safe distance.
CFS recorded an estimation of between $2.5 and $3 million.
Detectives and Fire Cause Investigators attended the scene and no updates have been announced as of January 9.
Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation, including anyone who may have been travelling through or present in the area of Gordon Street and Deviation Road (Riddoch Highway) Naracoorte between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday 25 December is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
