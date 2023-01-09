Naracoorte Herald
Christmas day fire in Naracoorte still under investigation

Neave Moore
Neave Moore
January 9 2023 - 4:30pm
Naracoorte Motorcycles and Mowers went up in a "suspicious" fire on Christmas night. Picture Google Earth

A fire at a Naracoorte business was attended to by South Australian CFS volunteers and SAAS, after a callout at 7:50pm on Christmas Day (December 25), and remains suspicious entering the New Year.

