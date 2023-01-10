Racing stablehands and track work riders, and those thinking about becoming a track work rider will have the opportunity to attend a "Professional Development Workshop" at Naracoorte on January Monday 23 in the Naracoorte Racing Club Building (upstairs) from 9.30am-3.30pm.
Some of the activities include, how the Racing Qualifications and traineeships are undertaken in SA, structure of Racing SA and understanding registering as a licensed stable employee, skills and fitness to help develop riding style, watching race footage and gaining a stewards perspective, public speaking tips and tricks, mechanical horse challenge and Thorough Care SA Equine Welfare
The free workshop is provided by Racing SA with Multiple Group One winning jockey and Racing SA's industry, development and training officer, Clare Lindop and Racing SA's Jockey Coach Dean Petit hosting the day. The aim of the workshop is help encourage and support students with equine knowledge progress into a career in the Racing Industry
The free full day workshop will include a light lunch and give participants a broad overview of the structure of Racing in South Australia.
Participants can expect a whole range of fun activities, from skills to help in daily activities and include some aspirational challenges for those students looking ahead at a future career; for example a potential Jockey Apprenticeship; Steward Cadetship, working in the d/breeding industry or how a job in racing can take you overseas, or even becoming a Racehorse Trainer
.
Participants will also be educated on equine welfare with Thorough Care SA and the Bred to Race programs which Racing SA implement.
