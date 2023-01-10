Naracoorte Herald

Progress into an equine future with a free workshop

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
January 10 2023 - 12:30pm
Clare Lindop instructing student at a workshop similar to the one planned for Naracoorte . Picture supplied.

Racing stablehands and track work riders, and those thinking about becoming a track work rider will have the opportunity to attend a "Professional Development Workshop" at Naracoorte on January Monday 23 in the Naracoorte Racing Club Building (upstairs) from 9.30am-3.30pm.

