Bank closures in country South Australia are heralding the inevitable - no branches within the next decade, Opposition leader David Speirs says.
In the wake of his comments, two Port Pirie residents said they loved going into their financial insttitutions and want to preserve them.
They preferred to go into the premises of their institution rather than deal with the automatic teller machine "hole in the wall".
Both said they liked to deal in cash.
Mr Speirs told a Shadow Cabinet meeting in Naracoorte just before Christmas that "not only will country banks continue to close, but we should expect closures across cities and suburbs as well.
"There will be no banks in 10 years' time," he told businessman Robert Bull who questioned the leader at the forum about the lack of bank services in Naracoorte and the wider region.
Mr Bull said he accepted that a lot of businesses, including his own, used on-line banking, "but many community and sporting groups do not".
Toras Wobring, 13, who attends John Pirie Secondary School, opened his first account in 2022 involving an ATM card through People's Choice Credit Union in Port Pirie.
The institution is open usual business hours which suited Torus because he wanted a bank he could go to after school.
"I wanted to be able to go into a branch to get help with my accounts." he said.
His mother Neralie Bailey said: "He wants to buy things online and is a keen BMX-er, but gets me to buy things because he doesn't trust online sales."
Toras said: "I like to get cash out at the branch so I know where I am at. What if my phone goes flat and I cannot check my account balance before I use my card?"
One day after school he forgot his pin number and the ATM kept his card. It was stressful, but he said he was able to go in to explain to the staff who retrieved it for him the next day which he couldn't have done if there was no branch.
Toras has difficulty managing his anxiety sometimes and it can be especially hard with things like managing his own money which he likes to do independently from his mother which she said she encourages.
"I don't like banking online. I am worried something will go wrong if I get confused. I would rather go into the branch and get help from someone who can explain it to me," he said.
Toras is an A-B grade maths student and quite capable of playing games and searching for information online, but in a high-stakes issue, such as managing finances, he doesn't like the online environment.
Joan Perkins, of Port Pirie, who is an avid credit union customer, said she felt sorry for country people who had to travel many kilometres for banking services and that the residents were growing older.
"I don't use the ATM," she said.
"If you want any small cash denominations, you have to go into the branch anyway.
"Plus I like to see people, keep in touch with human beings.
"It preserves jobs in the banks and credit unions."
For Torus and Ms Perkins and many who prefer to have the bricks-and-mortar institutions, it seems they will soon be a thing of the past.
Taking a plastic card from his pocket and holding it up, Mr Spiers told the 50-strong forum, "it will all be on these and we will all tap a white square and there will be no cash and if you don't change with the times, you will 'die'".
He added that he said this with respect, but it is the future - no banks and no cash all with in the next 10 years.
Efforts are being made to contact the Australian Banking Association for comment.
