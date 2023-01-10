Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Naracoorte man, 38, caught drink driving on disqualified license

Neave Moore
By Neave Moore
January 10 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A highway patrol unit conducted a breath test on a Naracoorte driver. Picture Shutterstock

A Naracoorte man will face court, after being detected drink driving on Monday, November 9 on a disqualified license.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neave Moore

Neave Moore

Journalist

Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.