A Naracoorte man will face court, after being detected drink driving on Monday, November 9 on a disqualified license.
Before 2pm, Highway patrol units stopped the Holden sedan on Stewart Terrace and breath tested the driver, who returned an alleged blood alcohol reading almost five times the legal limit.
He returned a reading of 0.249, legal average is 0.05, and further inquiries afterwards revealed the driver was disqualified.
The 38 year old was reported for drink driving and driving despite being disqualified and is to summonsed to court at a date to be set.
The driver was issued with an additional 12 month loss of license, commencing immediately, and his car was impounded.
