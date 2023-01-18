Things to do: Naracoorte and beyond

GALLERY RE-OPENS
Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery 2023
From Wednesday, January 11, Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery re-opens with new exhibits, including Australia Wide 8 Quilts, Country Arts SA touring exhibition Adolescent Wonderland, by Naomi Hobson, and the Bainger Gallery work by Vanessa Mikutta, 10am to 4pm (Wed - Fri), 10am - 3pm (weekends), welcome to all.
EXPLORE NATURE
Barefoot and Nourished Nature Walking
Friday, January 20, weekly, Walk the Limestone Coast in the morning, 9:30am to 10:30am, explore the Naracoorte Caves and Range Forest, connect with others and witness changes in the season, BYO raincoat just in case, free first walk, message 0408 086 792 for more information.
OI, OI, OI!
Australia Day celebrations
Thursday, January 26, Australia Day celebrations to bring community together, acknowledge the people who built out communities and welcome new citizens; Naracoorte Town Square, 7am, community breakfast followed by official ceremony at 8am; Lucindale Centenary Park: 11am official ceremony, followed by free community BBQ lunch, contact Council on 8760 1100 for more information.
WEAVING SKILLS
Naracoorte Spinners and Weavers
Tuesday, January 31, all are welcome to attend, work on their skills or learn from experienced members in spinning and weaving, 9:30am to 2:30pm, alternating between Sheep's Back Museum and Naracoorte Art Gallery each month, for more information contact Helen, 0419 781 095.
KIDDIE PROGRAMS
Summer Reading Club Program
Until January 31, Naracoorte Library hosts Summer Reading Program, must be signed up and registered to attend events, challenges involved; CLUB PARTY, Monday, January 23, 11am-2pm, Pizza Party and games, booking essential.
OFF TO THE RACES
2023 Naracoorte Cup
Sunday, February 12, a day for the whole family, The 2023 Naracoorte Cup will be held at the Naracoorte Racing Club, 4 kilometres from the township, more information online.
VIBRAPHONE CONCERT
Virtuoso Nick Parnell visits Naracoorte
Saturday, February 25, Naracoorte Town Hall Foyer, from 2pm, virtuoso Nick Parnell performs Songs of Comfort and Hope, featuring modern arrangements of traditional songs, classic works, and pop music through the vibraphone with double bass.
Do you have an event coming up? Email details to us by COB Friday for the next week's edition of the Herald, through editor@naracoorteherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.