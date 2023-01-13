Naracoorte Herald

The Naracoorte Men's Shed hosted the new library manager visit.

By Sheryl Lowe
January 13 2023 - 6:30pm
Men's Shed members meet Librarian Beccy who shared what resources the library offers. Picture by Julie Earl.

Since its inception in 2013, the Naracoorte Men's Shed has worked hard to achieve grants and sponsorship enabling it to construct stages one & two of their enterprise. Stage three is awaiting grant approval for a small engine restoration shed, with stage four plans for storage shedding still to come.

