Since its inception in 2013, the Naracoorte Men's Shed has worked hard to achieve grants and sponsorship enabling it to construct stages one & two of their enterprise. Stage three is awaiting grant approval for a small engine restoration shed, with stage four plans for storage shedding still to come.
With around 70 members and over 1000 years of combined experience, there's not much that the men can't turn their hands to. Small mechanical repairs, old furniture restoration, custom made carpentry projects and repairs are their forte, with a modest hourly fee charged to customers to help support the shed's ongoing operations.
Members welcomed new Library Manager Becky Eley to their weekly gathering on Wednesday January 11. Around 20 men learned about the latest initiatives, programs and services available through the Naracoorte Library, and how they can be of benefit, including audio and large print books, help with Government forms, technology support, home delivery of items, 'Titanic' lego, and virtual reality experiences.
Becky was given a tour of the shed, including the recently completed metal workshop, and saw first hand some of the projects being undertaken by industrious members. Rod Ross proudly demonstrated his cleverly invented kindling chopping machine, which repurposes old pallet timber with increased speed, ease and output.
Col Rabbets showed off his original wooden children's toys, including hand-crafted trucks and a ridable push-along aeroplane, all made from recycled timber. Bruce Ludwig set himself a real challenge to create a wooden bulldozer from only a drawn plan, with each piece hand cut and constructed.
The Shed is, above all, an important social hub for its mainly retired male members, who said they all enjoy the friendship and camaraderie. It is a place for members to support each other, socialise, learn new skills and teach others, and no doubt, solve the world's problems!
The Naracoorte Mens's Shed is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Contact Harold Leech on 0459621687 or call in for a tour and a chat. Visitors and new members are always welcome.
by Julie Earle
