The Kaye Hole Room recognises twenty four years of dedicated service

By Sheryl Lowe
February 1 2023 - 12:30pm
Dedicated Art lover, Kay Hole's name is now up in gold. Picture supplied.

Arts stalwart and supporter, Kay Hole has been recognized in the Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery with a room named in her honour.

