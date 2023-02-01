Arts stalwart and supporter, Kay Hole has been recognized in the Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery with a room named in her honour.
Mrs Hole has been a strong advocate for art programs and opportunities in Naracoorte since teaching at the High School.
"Every town needs a soul and that's why I did this with art - to give Naracoorte a soul," she told the Naracoorte Herald.
Art Gallery volunteers, Board members and members of the Naracoorte Regional Cultural Trust enjoyed afternoon tea at the Gallery before Christmas. During the function Kay Hole was presented with a wooden plaque engraved with "The Kay Hole Room" in gold lettering.
The sign has been installed above the door of a room on the first floor of the Gallery which is to house a library of art books.
When speaking with the Naracoorte Herald, Mrs Hole said, "I didn't do this on my own, there was a lot of us that did this, but it is an honour."
"It's not hard to get things done,": she said with a laugh, "you see I taught a lot of the people that own businesses in town and they're very helpful."
The Kay Hole Room was previously a small gallery but when it is painted and renovated the library will be installed, complete with a comfortable chair and table and good lighting for reading.
Members of the public are welcome to use this art library and borrow books from it.
Gallery Board member, Kaye Beauchamp made the presentation to Mrs. Hole and said it was in the 1990s that Mrs. Hole had become determined to see the acquisition of a permanent home for the Art Gallery. Kay joined former residents, Marney Fenton and Angela Goode to negotiate with the Naracoorte Lucindale Council on the matter.
"Without her dedication and persistence, along with others of like mind, we wouldn't be here today in this beautiful building which houses our community's very special art collection.
"Many determined people worked hard to establish an Art Gallery in Naracoorte in the 1970s and 80s and built the basis of the collection we enjoy today.
"Kay and others could see the need for a permanent home for this collection and the importance of art in our community.
"The Cultural Trust was formed at that time to support and oversee the management of the Gallery and to liaise with the Council. Money was donated by local businesses and supporters to provide permanent funding.
Mrs. Hole became the secretary of the Trust, a role she has held since recently retiring from the position after 24 years.
"The role of the Trust is to manage these funds and to provide for maintenance of the building from this money.
Mrs. Beauchamp said Kay Hole had for many years been involved as an Art Gallery Board member, chairperson, volunteer, judge, exhibiting artist, teacher and leader of the Cultural Trust making her an icon in the Naracoorte arts community.
Mrs. Hole taught art at the Naracoorte High School and influenced several generations of young artists.
Speaking with the Naracoorte Herald after her presentation, she recalled her days as a teacher in Naracoorte, "some students just didn't fit well into the school system, but I found that if I approached them with art and drama and things like that - it brought the best out in them."
"We're all different, you see."
"Life can be ordinary, and I believe art can help people, it can take their mind off troubles and it contributes to the wellbeing of our community."
"Art can be therapeutic."
"Council has been very cooperative over the years and that has helped a great deal."
"The Gallery is a wonderful place that people can access and enjoy - rural people often don't have what city people do but the Gallery provides a wonderful space.
Her knowledge, wisdom and advice had been invaluable. So many people had been influenced by her generosity, kindness, friendship, dedication and her love of art, Mrs. Beauchamp said.
A large bunch of roses and fresh flowers from Robyn Schinckel's garden was also presented to Mrs Hole.
