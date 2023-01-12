The 36° South Coonawarra Vigneron's Cup Day started off with clear skies and warm weather, as guests from Penola, Naracoorte, Mount Gambier, the coast as well as Horsham and west-Wimmera townships gathered inside the marquee to sample local wines and bet on the annual races.
Guests were invited to nominate themselves, friends, family or strangers in the Fashions In The Marquee categories, mingle and enjoy the warm weather.
Television and radio personality, Julian "Jules" Schiller was new to the role of MC for the Vigneron's Cup Day but welcomed all with jokes, stories and introduced special guests, sponsors and patrons.
Newly inducted patron, Greg Clayfield recognised the recent passing of valued patrons in his acceptance speech and said that he had a longstanding connection with wineries and horse racing..
"My late father, originally, trained horses, so there was always horses around," he said.
Mr Clayfield said he was proud to see his love of working with horses, passed down his family.
"[Horse] Racing is a sport for dreamers," he said.
"I hope all your dreams come true today," he told the crowd.
In the Fashions In The Marquee, People's Choice went to Emily Schoenau, who wore an orange and pink summer dress with white accessories, and the Best Millinery was awarded to Reve Le Roux, who sported a large white broadbrimmed hat and yellow dress.
With a small group of candidates, Scott McWilliams took away the Best Dressed Male competition in a semi-formal look; a floral navy shirt and white grid jacket, and the hotly contested, Best Dressed Woman on the day was Tilly Dohnt sporting a bright pink, tan and orange asymmetrical dress, with an equally bright headband and gold belt.
Honourable mentions went out to other guests, including a group of eight, where the men had arrived in zebra-pattern suits and the women in multicoloured-stripe matching dresses.
