Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
We Were at

36° South Coonawarra Vigneron's Cup Day draws hundreds

Neave Moore
By Neave Moore
Updated January 13 2023 - 10:38am, first published January 12 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 36° South Coonawarra Vigneron's Cup Day started off with clear skies and warm weather, as guests from Penola, Naracoorte, Mount Gambier, the coast as well as Horsham and west-Wimmera townships gathered inside the marquee to sample local wines and bet on the annual races.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neave Moore

Neave Moore

Journalist

Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.