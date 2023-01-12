Naracoorte Herald

SA can expect temperatures in the 40's today and tomorrow

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
January 13 2023 - 8:30am
Stay alert, be prepared and keep informed about conditions in your area - CFS advise. File Photo.

High Temperatures and some windy conditions are forecast across South Australia with fire danger conditions medium to high in most areas,

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

