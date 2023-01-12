High Temperatures and some windy conditions are forecast across South Australia with fire danger conditions medium to high in most areas,
The Lower South East - Naracoorte, Lucindale, Bordertown - 39 degrees today - tomorrow 41 degrees
Murray Bridge - 39 degrees today - 42 tomorrow
Renmark and Riverlands - 40 degrees today and 42 tomorrow
Port Augusta, Port Pirie, Crystal Brook - 41 degrees today and 42 tomorrow
Other parts of the state in the south are expecting 38 and 39 degrees today
Temperatures are expected to drop slightly Sunday but will climb to 41- 44 degrees in some areas on Tuesday.
CFS advice - keep alert, be aware of conditions in your area and stay informed about fire danger ratings.
