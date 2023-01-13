Naracoorte Herald

Temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees and upwards January 14

Toral Fire ban for South Australia - Picture by CFS.sa.gov.au/firebans.

Where Total Fire Bans have been declared, very hazardous fire weather conditions are predicted.

