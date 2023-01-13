Where Total Fire Bans have been declared, very hazardous fire weather conditions are predicted.
The Total Fire Ban will apply for 24 hours from midnight tonight January 13 to midnight tomorrow January 14.
Eastern Eyre Peninsula - Extreme
Flinders - Extreme
Mid North - Extreme
Mount Lofty Ranges - Extreme
Yorke Peninsula - Extreme
Upper South East - Extreme
Lower South East - Extreme
The CFS recommends that you implement your Bushfire Survival Plan.
CFS advises - FIRE DANGER RATING:-
Where fire ban districts have a forecast fire danger rating of Extreme, only well prepared, well constructed and actively defended houses are likely to offer safety during a fire.
If you don't have a plan to ensure your survival, leaving early before a fire starts is your safest option.
In making your plan, you should be aware that in high fire danger conditions, essential services including mains-fed electricity and water supply may not be available due to the prevailing weather conditions.
Landowners are asked to adhere to local harvest codes of practice which are available from your local council.
Landowners are also asked to ensure that any burn-off activities conducted today are fully extinguished before midnight tonight.
Agencies are advised to activate their Total Fire Ban procedures in preparation for these predicted fire weather conditions.
Edit update - the Bureau has advised that winds can be up to 40 percent greater than estimated forecasts and are stronger in gusts and thunderstorms.
For further information contact the Bushfire Information Hotline on 1800 362 361 or visit https://fal.cn/3v4nY refer https://fal.cn/3v4nZ
Source - CFS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.