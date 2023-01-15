Former Health Minister Stephen Wade's resignation was announced today by Leader of the Opposition David Speirs in the following press release.
"Mr Wade has announced he will retire from the Legislative Council after almost 17 years of service to the community for the South Australian Liberal Party."
Mr Wade will retire before Parliament resumes on 7 February.
He said he knows that it is the "right time for a change for the Liberal Party and for me".
"It has been a privilege to serve the people of South Australia in the Parliament for almost 17 years," Mr Wade said.
"It was an extraordinary honour to serve as Health Minister and Chair of the national Health Minister's Meeting during a once-in-a-century pandemic.
"I am deeply grateful to my wife, Tracey, former Premier Steven Marshall, and the Liberal Party whose support made this service possible.
"Over the past year, I have enjoyed supporting the new Liberal Shadow Health team - Ashton Hurn, Penny Pratt and Tim Whetstone. They are a dynamic and passionate group who, under the leadership of State Leader David Speirs, are already holding Labor to account for its promises and developing strong ideas for the next Liberal Government.
"I am looking forward to exploring new opportunities to serve in the years ahead. Thank you to everyone who shared this journey with me."
Liberal Leader David Speirs commended Mr Wade on an incredible career built on hard work and dedication to our community.
"I have known Stephen Wade for more than 15 years and he is a hardworking, diligent servant of the public whom I am proud to call my friend," Mr Speirs said.
"Stephen is renowned as a hard worker - during the COVID-19 pandemic especially, his 4am messages to colleagues were legendary.
"There is no doubt that his role in the former Liberal Government's handling of COVID-19 was key to South Australia safely navigating the pandemic, in comparison to other jurisdictions. Lives were saved, the disruption to the community was minimised and the state was able to return to normal life as quickly as possible.
"I thank him for his incredible service and am appreciative of his commitment to be part of the Opposition team as a mentor to the next generation of Liberal Party MPs.
"I wish him all the best in the future and know he will we go on to accomplish great things."
