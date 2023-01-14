Temperatures across the Lower South East will be lower than yesterday with forecasts in the high 20's today. Temperatures will rise again Monday and Tuesday to the high 30's.
Naracoorte today 27, Monday 35, Tuesday 38
Bordertown today 29 Monday 36 Tuesday 39
Lucindale today 27 Monday 35 Tuesday 37
Winds are forecast to be between 24 to 40 km/h in the late morning decreasing to 15-25 km/h in the afternoon.
Fire danger warning by the Bureau of Meteorology is HIGH.
