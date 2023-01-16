Two council in the Lower South East face the cost of a supplementary election in March 2023 due to two mayoral vacancies. Robe and Kingston did not receive any nominations for the role, with Deputy Mayors holding the position temporarily until a mayor is elected.
Changes to the Local Government Election Act has been blamed as possibly contributing to the vacancies due to the clause stating that no candidates names would be made public until the closing date of nominations. This may have contributed to the reduced number of nominations as historically people watch the process with interest and often this encourages people to nominate.
Some councils didn't require a vote in some categories because there was insufficient candidates. City of Mt Gambier and Wattle Range mayors were not challenged.
Councils holding supplementary elections are -
Councils will bare the brunt of the cost of between an estimated $20,000 to $30,000 for each supplementary election.
Nominations opened January 13 and will close January 27 at mid-day.
