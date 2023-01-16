Naracoorte Herald

Changes to the local government act prior to the 2022 elections blamed for vacancies.

By Sheryl Lowe
January 16 2023 - 6:30pm
Supplementary Elections to fill vacancies in the 2022 elections are open. File Picture

Two council in the Lower South East face the cost of a supplementary election in March 2023 due to two mayoral vacancies. Robe and Kingston did not receive any nominations for the role, with Deputy Mayors holding the position temporarily until a mayor is elected.

