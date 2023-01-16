Legal advice has been received by the Naracoorte Lucindale Council in relation to the motion by Cr Rayner to change the Deputy Mayor's term in office. Cr Rayner withdrew the Motion on Notice at the December meeting, on legal advice.
In a surprise move at the December meeting, Cr Trevor Rayner withdrew his motion to rescind the prior unanimous motion passed at the November meeting for the deputy mayor to hold the position for the next four years.
The move to roll back the four-year term for the Naracoorte deputy mayor Monique Crossling, to a two-year term, was set to be debated at the council meeting on December 22, however Cr Rayner withdrew the motion listed on the agenda in Motions with Notice.
Mayor Patrick Ross told the December meeting, in his opinion the motion as it was presented, could create issues, was fraught with danger and after a discussion with CEO Trevor Smart, he (the mayor) decided council should get a legal opinion on the matter.
Mayor Ross told The Naracoorte Herald when asked for an update on the matter in early January, "Cr. Rayner's motion was clear, but his intent was not to rescind the entire motion; with this in mind and with the possibility of a controverse I believed it best to set it aside."
"Following legal advice Cr. Rayner may wish to make an amendment to the original motion," the mayor said.
CEO Trevor Smart said when contacted by The Naracoorte Herald Monday January 16, " I have received legal advice on the matter and that will be considered by the Elected Council."
"The legal response will be considered in confidence due to it being legal advice," Mr Smart said.
It is unclear if another Motion on Notice will be provided by Cr Rayner (or any elected member) to change the Term since receiving legal advice.
Mayor Patrick Ross has been contacted for further comment .
The Naracoorte Herald has contacted Cr Rayner for comment.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.