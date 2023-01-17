Naracoorte Herald

Naracoorte Lucindale council sought legal advice on Cr Rayner's motion.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
January 17 2023 - 7:30pm
Cr. Trevor Rayner voted in favour of the four year term for the deputy at the November meeting but lodged a motion to rescind the motion in favour of a 2-year term in December which he withdrew. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Legal advice has been received by the Naracoorte Lucindale Council in relation to the motion by Cr Rayner to change the Deputy Mayor's term in office. Cr Rayner withdrew the Motion on Notice at the December meeting after it was determined by the mayor, Council should seek legal advice.

