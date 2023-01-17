Veteran Golf back for New Year

Veterans resumed their season at Kingston and the field was a suprising 61, on a nice day for golf.
The raucous winner of Division 1 was Robe's inimitable Rob Cece with a wonderful 42 points, from local lad Scott Gluyas 40, and third was Kev Cook with 37, however the good scoring dropped away after that.
Division 2 was taken out by Kingston's Rob Chalmers with 35, from Pat Ryan 34, and Rob Sims 33.
There were 4 NTP's, Spinner McGregor, Trev Williams, Lyndon Cox, and Pat Ryan and the Ross Orchard trophy went to Rob Harkness and Russ Lingham.
The ball rundown was to 31 or better.
Sid Arkun gleefully accepted the Scotch.
Our next outing is at Mt Gambier on Jan 30 followed by Robe on Feb 13.
Members are reminded the AGM has been delayed a week to March 27th.
"Got the Snake"
