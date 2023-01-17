Naracoorte Herald

Responsibility of the library building debated at December meeting.

By Sheryl Lowe
January 18 2023 - 6:30am
Cr Abigail Gooidman, Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling and Mayor Patrick Ross inspect former library before council meeting. Picture Sheryl Lowe

Opinions about the former Naracoorte Library Building in DeGaris Place clashed at the December Council meeting with Mayor Patrick Ross saying there had been no action to maintain the building since the prior council had called for tenders in 2020. Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling said she disagreed.

