Opinions about the former Naracoorte Library Building in DeGaris Place clashed at the December Council meeting with Mayor Patrick Ross saying there had been no action to maintain the building since the prior council had called for tenders in 2020. Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling said she disagreed.
Deputy Mayor Crossling said she did not appreciate his comments and explained that the previous council had a number of priorities during this time including the new library build in 2020 and Council's budget restraints.
The mayor responded, "it was a decision by the previous council" not to address the maintenance of the building and while recognising budget restraints, he questioned this - as council is and was in surplus.
"It is a Tier One building and should be fit for purpose," he said.
In January 2020 Council authorised Administration to develop a proposal for the use of the Old Library Building as a Council Chamber.
The minutes show Council decided to hold off on moving forward with this project and rather focus on the development of the new Smith St Library, due to the timing and the potential cost estimated at about $1m.
Mayor Ross invited elected members and media to visit the building before the December meeting in preparation for the discussion.
The building in DeGaris Place was vacated in 2016 and during the past six years the roof had leaked creating an odour. The doors had been opened to air the building since he examined the it three weeks prior to the meeting, the mayor said.
Inspection of the building by elected members identified some of the repairs needed, including the leaking roof and damaged ceiling. The roof leaked and holes in the ceiling allowed the resident possum to come and go as it pleased.
Cr Grundy suggested the meeting suspend formalities to enable members to discuss the way forward informally.
At 6.30pm Mayor Ross, with approval of two-thirds of the members present suspended the meeting procedures pursuant to Regulation 20(1) of the Local Government (Procedures at Meetings) Regulations 2013, for a period sufficient to facilitate informal discussion in relation to Item 13.7 - DeGaris Place (Former Library). Meeting procedures will resume at the discretion of the Mayor.
Discussions included, Cr Grundy said the building was a valuable Council asset and Council should seek new quotes for the necessary work on the roof, the ceiling and air-conditioning. Cr Andrew Downward agreed the roof should be repaired "sooner rather than later."
Cr Craig McGuirequestioned spending money on a new roof before Council decided what theyl would do with the building. "You don't put a roof on your house before you build the rest," he said.
"Why spend between $200,000 and $300,000 on a roof before we make that decision."
"It would still be a council asset." said Mayor Ross
"The building is structurally sound, it does need a new roof, and I see it as an asset too. I think it (the building) could be turned into a community hub," said Cr McGuire., adding he was in favour of a new roof, but was questioning the process.
Cr Tom Dennis did not favour Council having an asset that wasn't being utilised, or demolishing it, but to spend up to $300,000 on a roof he said and significant money for an additional fit-out to make it fit for use could be considered good money after bad.
Cr Trevor Turner agreed with Cr McGuire that the building was solid but questioned the cost of a new roof.
Cr Grundy urged his fellow members to consider "getting the ball rolling on new quotes."
Cr Peter Ireland said he opted for repairing the roof rather than re-placing it but Cr Trevor Rayner preferred a new gable roof to prevent future leaking problems.
Planning Manager Paul McRostie explained the roof had a minimum pitch which contributed to the leakage and he could not be sure a new roof would not have similar problems due to the style of the original build. The possibility of a second story was questioned by Cr Turner.' Mr McRostie said he couldn't confirm if the building was strong enough for that, but he would investigate the possibility.
Cr Dennis said he agreed with Cr Crossling's earlier suggestion the elected members hold a workshop before a decision was made.
Meeting procedures resumed at 6.40pm.
Cr Crossling moved the Council hold a workshop early in 2023 to discuss options for the future use of the former library building in DeGaris Place. The motion lapsed for want of a seconder.
Cr Grundy moved Council seek quotes on re-roofing the former library building in DeGaris Place with a gable roof. The motion was seconded by Cr Downward and it was carried.
Cr Dennis moved that Council hold a workshop early in 2023 to discuss options for the future use of the former library building in DeGaris Place. Cr Crossling seconded the motion and it was carried.
Mayor Ross told The Naracoorte Herald, "In regard to the former library site, we should wait on the councillor's having a workshop and a quote for a roof to be placed before them," before commenting further.
