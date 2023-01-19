Naracoorte Herald

A cafe, splash park and playground feature in swimming lake masterplan

By Sheryl Lowe
January 19 2023 - 3:30pm
Photo from file of the Naracoorte Swimming Lake under construction in 1961

Council said in their press release, the intent of the Swimming Lake Masterplan is to provide a 10-year vision for the Naracoorte Swimming Lake, so this free and iconic asset can continue to grow and improve for community enjoyment for many years to come.

