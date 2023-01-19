Council said in their press release, the intent of the Swimming Lake Masterplan is to provide a 10-year vision for the Naracoorte Swimming Lake, so this free and iconic asset can continue to grow and improve for community enjoyment for many years to come.
Council endorsed the Naracoorte Swimming Lake Masterplan 2023-2033 at its last meeting after the community provided vibrant and fresh ideas for the future of the prized asset in two public consultation phases.
The five major projects listed for delivery in the Masterplan are - a cafe reconstruction, splash park, playground relocation and upgrade, bore pump station relocation and upgrade and pump and filtration system upgrade.
You can read the Masterplan on Council's website at https://bit.ly/swimmasterplan
Total Estimated Cost of Projects - Masterplan Projects $2,314,068
Total Estimated Maintenance Costs $2,564,750
Other Asset Upgrades $300,000
Total Cost of Masterplan (over 10 years) $5,178,818
A full report on the Masterplan was also presented at the last Council meeting on 22 December 2022 and you can read it in the meeting's minutes on our website at https://bit.ly/nlcmeetings
Concept image from the Masterplan showing the proposed splash park
