Deputy's term uncertain as councillor pushes for change

By Sheryl Lowe
January 25 2023 - 7:30pm
Will new council support their original motion or the new amendment Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Legal advice received by Naracoorte Lucindale Council will pave the way for a vote on the Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling's four year term being halved.

