Legal advice received by Naracoorte Lucindale Council will pave the way for a vote on the Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling's four year term being halved.
Cr Trevor Rayner told the Naracoorte Herald he would move an amendment to change the motion of a four year term for the deputy to a two year term at the February council meeting.
Cr Crossling was elected to the deputy's role over rival candidate Cr Cameron Grundy in a tie-break at the November meeting of council, the first of the new group of councillors following the 2022 local government elections.
The December agenda showed Cr Rayner had intended to move a Motion with Notice to rescind a prior motion on a four year term for the deputy - which was carried with a unanimous vote in November - and replace it with a vote on a two year term.
He has stated that he believed the vote of the general election should have been taken into account in choosing the deputy and that the council had a history of incumbents in the position for two year.
However in a surprise move, Cr Rayner withdrew the motion during the December meeting.
Mayor Patrick Ross told the meeting: "I have consulted with CEO Trevor Smart and Cr Rayner and in my opinion the motion is fraught with problems and council should seek legal advice before proceeding."
Mayor Ross told the Naracoorte Herald, Cr Rayner consulted with Mr Smart about changing the term of the deputy the day following the November meeting.
Legal firm Norman Waterhouse notified the council on Monday January 16 the legal procedure was to move an amendment to the motion rather than rescind the original motion and move an additional motion, which is what Cr Rayner had proposed.
Mayor Ross told the Naracoorte Herald in answer to our query on Wednesday January 19: "I have received the legal advice, spoken with CEO Trevor Smart and Cr Rayner and all councillors have been advised... The legal opinion is, it (the change of term) needs to be an amendment to the motion."
The mayor said he believed Cr Rayner's intention via the motion at the December meeting was to change the four year term to a two year term but the wording left it open for an impasse, which he did not want.
"On my advice council sought legal advice and now we have that," Mayor Ross said.
"If all councillors did not see, with clarity, Cr Rayner's intent, it could have been followed with issues.
"It was important, as the mayor, that I was not directing councillors in their decision making on the matter, and so I did not add to the debate at the time on whether they preferred a four or two year term."
Mayor Ross said that the issue "has also been a lesson learned for the new council about clarity when proposing to move a motion."
Cr Trevor Rayner told the Naracoorte Herald that he would move the amendment at the February meeting as the legal opinion wasn't received in time for the change to be included in the January agenda.
Cr Rayner said he was confident the vote in February would be in favour of the amendment.
