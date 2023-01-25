Things to do: Naracoorte and beyond

GALLERY RE-OPENS
Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery 2023
From Wednesday, January 11, Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery re-opens with new exhibits, including Australia Wide 8 Quilts, Country Arts SA touring exhibition Adolescent Wonderland, by Naomi Hobson, and the Bainger Gallery work by Vanessa Mikutta, 10am to 4pm (Wed - Fri), 10am - 3pm (weekends), welcome to all.
OI, OI, OI!
Australia Day celebrations
Thursday, January 26, Australia Day celebrations to bring community together, acknowledge the people who built out communities and welcome new citizens; Naracoorte Town Square, 7am, community breakfast followed by official ceremony at 8am; Lucindale Centenary Park: 11am official ceremony, followed by free community BBQ lunch, contact Council on 8760 1100 for more information.
WEAVING SKILLS
Naracoorte Spinners and Weavers
Tuesday, January 31, all are welcome to attend, work on their skills or learn from experienced members in spinning and weaving, 9:30am to 2:30pm, alternating between Sheep's Back Museum and Naracoorte Art Gallery each month, for more information contact Helen, 0419 781 095.
KIDDIE PROGRAMS
Summer Reading Club Program
Until January 31, Naracoorte Library hosts Summer Reading Program, must be signed up and registered to attend events, challenges involved; CLUB PARTY, Monday, January 23, 11am-2pm, Pizza Party and games, booking essential.
VINEYARD ART
Native Flowers Workshop
Saturday, February 4, Parker Coonawarra Estate to host native flower painting workshop, morning tea, painting equipment, lunch, canvases, aprons, and tuition, no experience required but any skills welcome, $185pp, tickets available through The Post And Rail website.
PIZZA DAY
Woodfire Pizza at Wild Game
Sunday, February 5, wood fire pizzas return to Wild Game Wine's cellar door, free entry, books advised but not required, call Mary on 0419 261 075.
OFF TO THE RACES
2023 Naracoorte Cup
Sunday, February 12, a day for the whole family, The 2023 Naracoorte Cup will be held at the Naracoorte Racing Club, 4 kilometres from the township, more information online.
VIBRAPHONE CONCERT
Virtuoso Nick Parnell visits Naracoorte
Saturday, February 25, Naracoorte Town Hall Foyer, from 2pm, virtuoso Nick Parnell performs Songs of Comfort and Hope, featuring modern arrangements of traditional songs, classic works, and pop music through the vibraphone with double bass.
Do you have an event coming up? Email details to us by COB Friday for the next week's edition of the Herald, through editor@naracoorteherald.com.au.
