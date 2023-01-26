Community Care Christmas celebrations

Community Christmas Day Lunch was held in Naracoorte at the Senior Citizen's Clubrooms. Almost 50 superb Christmas Day lunches were lovingly prepared by our committed volunteers, including 7 meals delivered to some residents experiencing Covid-19 isolation.
Lunch participants enjoyed the good food and company, before taking home some special treats.
The Community Care network would like to thank our major sponsors.
Naracoorte Lions Club and Naracoorte Refrigeration: a host of minor sponsors and donors and the amazing event volunteers,.
