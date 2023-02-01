New owners of the Lake Wallace Hotel in Edenhope describe their latest business venture as an old fashioned country pub. Kalla and Paul Colgate and Leon Astbury are locals and over a few drinks one night, almost 12 months ago, they decided they'd sign on the dotted line and put their ideas for the pub into action.
"We said to each other, seriously how hard can it be?" Kalla said laughing.
"Kalla and Paul are locals and have owned the Auto Electrical business in Edenhope for 10 years and were regulars at the hotel.
"We often used to say, we'd this or we'd do that, so when the hotel was listed for sale - we said let's do it, so we did."
"Edenhope suffered with the loss of tourists during the lock-downs in Victoria because of the pandemic but the lifting of restrictions coincided with us taking over and probably worked in our favour, because we were busy right from the start."
"Plus our food is beautiful."
"The town bakery closed too and that also influenced our decision to buy the hotel; we wanted to make sure locals had somewhere to go for meals and somewhere for tourists too - but mostly we wanted to do something to keep Edenhope strong. We thought being owned by locals would continue the great country pub tradition ."
Finding a manager in the hospitality business so soon after the Victorian lock-downs from Covid-19, was hard, so this is where sister Abbey entered the scene.
"I was working in Aged Care in Stawell and when the opportunity came up I decided it was time for a tree change and I love it," Abbey said.
" I loved Aged Care work because I love people - but it was time. Covid was hard in Aged Care."
Staffing has been difficult to find in the hospitality industry since the pandemic and that, has been one of the challenges, Kalla said
"We even tried to get chefs from overseas."
"However the cook we have now is wonderful and people love the meals."
"The new owners at the caravan park by the lake have been helpful by sending their customers to the hotel and we work together because we want the town to thrive."
"Some of our regulars say the people they meet at the hotel give them a purpose to get up each day."
The new owners source as much of their produce locally including the butcher and Aspley and Coonawarra wines.
Abbey said a condition of joining her sister and brother-in-law managing the hotel, was being allowed to include gluten-free meals on the menu.
"I have to have gluten-free meals so I knew how important it was for people to be able go out and enjoy food they can eat."
"We have a separate fryer and source gluten free chips and on Sunday nights we have included gluten-free pizza's. And they're the best you'll find anywhere," said Abbey.
The hotel has seven rooms and shared bathroom facilities, new beds and linen, a rustic outdoor area overlooking Lake Wallace and an enclosed play area for children.
Kalla runs the Fishing Club and Paul is involved in the Motorcycle club - we just want the town to do well."
Local clubs use the hotel for their meetings including the Motor Cycle Club who meet at the hotel on Wednesdays and the Horse Riding committee meet there too.
Sixty residents from the Edenhope Aged Care facility had their Christmas lunch in the bistro. We served turkey and ham and pudding and it was a lot of fun; they're coming back for a morning sing-a-long in February."
The new managers have big plans for the hotel and are working towards upgrading the out-door area and the accommodation. The bar, the dining room and the bottle shop are doing well; they love the hospitality industry and creating a comfortable place for people to gather or just 'rock-up' when they feel like it.
Edenhope has a busy February ahead with the Henley on Wallace 100 year celebration and Day of the Dackel in April, so the hotel is hoping for an influx of visitors to help boost the town."
"Water in the lake has been a big attraction," added Paul. "People love to come and stay when we have water in the lake - we need more but it's good now."
The hotel takes its name from Lake Wallace, which over many years has been one of the attractions for tourists who like to stay by the water.
Previous owners Michael and Di Collier owned the Lake Wallace Hotel for 14 years and worked through the challenges of the pandemic.
"We only survived the pandemic because of the community," said Di. "They were amazing."
"We just served take-away and that got us through."
"I'm a nurse and worked at the hospital and Michael kept the hotel running and that's how we did it."
"It was harder when the restrictions were partly lifted because we had to have everything running and could only have 20 people in the hotel due to social distance requirements; that was harder than just doing take-away. We didn't cover over-heads during that time."
Michael and Di are now travelling around Australia and said the only thing they miss about not being in the hotel anymore - is the people. We'll never go back a big city again, we love the country life since living in Edenhope
Similar sentiments have been echoed by the new manager, "I love the lifestyle in Edenhope so much, I've bought a house on an acre of land and am planning to stay," Abbey said.
The hotel serves lunches Wednesday to Saturday 12 - 2 pm. Dinner 6 - 8 pm and on Sunday we serve the best pizzaz you'll find anywhere from 5 - 8pm.
History says, in 1843, William Wallace burst through the bush on horseback to find am immense sheet of water at his feet. He settled there and the rest is history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.