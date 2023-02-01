Naracoorte Herald

New owners decided to put their ideas for the pub to use - they bought it

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 1 2023 - 6:30pm
Owners Paul Colgate, Kalla Colgate, Abbey Hood (Manager) and owner Leon Astbury, all smiles at the Lake Wallace Hotel. Picture supplied.

New owners of the Lake Wallace Hotel in Edenhope describe their latest business venture as an old fashioned country pub. Kalla and Paul Colgate and Leon Astbury are locals and over a few drinks one night, almost 12 months ago, they decided they'd sign on the dotted line and put their ideas for the pub into action.

