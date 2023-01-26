"The community needs to know who their elected members are, and have the opportunity to meet them at every opportunity possible," Mayor Patrick Ross told the Naracoorte Herald as he investigates the possibility of putting his council on show at the Field Days in his hometown of Lucindale.
"I've been in contact with the organisers of the Lucindale Field Days about a site for council and should know soon what we can do," the mayor said.
"Council used to have a site there in past years but haven't for several years I believe, so I want to re-visit this and have our elected members there and available to the public."
"In previous years, staff used to represent council at the Field Days but I think it is more important for the elected members to be there."
The Field Days attract a high volume of people from South Australia and Victoria with others travelling from further away.
Mayor Ross said during is mayoral campaign in the 2022 Council elections he wanted to increase contact between elected members at public at events and said the Field Days "will be a good opportunity to do this," he said.
