Naracoorte Lucindale Council re-visit Field Days 2023

By Sheryl Lowe
January 27 2023 - 7:30am
Mayor Patrick Ross and elected members will be on-show at the Field Days. Picture supplied

"The community needs to know who their elected members are, and have the opportunity to meet them at every opportunity possible," Mayor Patrick Ross told the Naracoorte Herald as he investigates the possibility of putting his council on show at the Field Days in his hometown of Lucindale.

