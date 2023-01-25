The Naracoorte by-pass was raised again on Tuesday January 17 during council's workshop about the plan for the Town Centre. The by-pass has been in the background for some years with-out decision for or against.
Two new councillors aired their opposing views at the workshop.
Cr Peter Ireland raised the subject sating he wanted the by-pass back on the table for discussion as part of the Town Centre Plan. He included the safety issue of trucks in the main street, the overflow of effluent from the cattle and sheep trucks and the noise of the numerous truck passing through town.
Cr Darren Turner had an opposing view, saying the trucks should be embraced.
"No trucks - no need to have a town plan. The trucks stop, the money stops."
Cr Turner encouraged his fellow councillors to embrace the trucks and be proud of Naracoorte.
"This is a rural town, be proud and realise the importance of the trucks and what they mean to our community."
After some to-and-fro discussion between the councillors, Cr Ireland said, "Cr Turner and I will have to disagree."
Cr Ireland told the Naracoorte Herald, he enjoyed the workshop, his first since becoming a councillor and the two councillors have continued the conversation about the by-pass since the meeting.
Cr Trevor Rayner told the Naracoorte Herald,"I was in favour of the by-pass but since hearing Cr Turner's viewpoint I must say I have changed my mind."
