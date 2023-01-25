Naracoorte Herald
Naracoorte's by-pass raised in discussion at council workshop

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
January 26 2023 - 10:30am
The Naracoorte roundabout credited with slowing the trucks down. Picture Sheryl Lowe

The Naracoorte by-pass was raised again on Tuesday January 17 during council's workshop about the plan for the Town Centre. The by-pass has been in the background for some years with-out decision for or against.

Sheryl Lowe

