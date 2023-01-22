Naracoorte Lucindale Council Australia Day recipients - and details of events

Naracoorte Lucindale Council has proudly announced its 2023 Australia Day Citizen of the Year award winners.
The 2023 award winners are:
Naracoorte Citizen of the Year - Geraldine Mathieson for her outstanding contribution to families, children and youth in the community over many years.
Lucindale Citizen of the Year - Vanessa Clarke for her outstanding contribution to the Lucindale community, particularly through education and sport.
Naracoorte Active Citizenship Award - Kate Roach for her outstanding contribution to the Naracoorte community as a wildlife carer over many years.
Lucindale Active Citizenship Award - Victor Tischer for his outstanding contribution to the Lucindale community over many years.
Lucindale Young Citizen of the Year - Luke Farrell for his outstanding contribution to the Lucindale community, particularly the Lucindale PA&H Society.
Naracoorte Community Event of the Year - Naracoorte High School's Pathways to a Pay Packet Community Event and Agricultural Expo & Field Day.
Lucindale Community Event of the Year - Lucindale Area School Canteen Committee's Annual Halloween Trick or Treat Fundraiser.
The awards will be presented at Australia Day celebrations in Naracoorte and Lucindale on Thursday 26th January 2023.
Council is excited to be returning to the traditional formats for the local celebrations in 2023 which will see:
Naracoorte's Australia Day celebrations kick off with a free community breakfast in the Town Squares at 7am, with the official ceremony getting underway at 8am.
Lucindale's Australia Day ceremony get underway at 11am at the Rotunda in Centenary Park followed by a free community barbecue lunch.
Both events will again be livestreamed after this initiative was a resounding success when it was introduced for the local 2022 Australia Day celebrations.
Supplied by Naracoorte Lucindale Council
Naracoorte Herald will be at both events and bring you up to date with photos and interviews.
