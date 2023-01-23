Southern Tennis is back for New Year

Tennis is back after the Christmas break in the Naracoorte SportsPower Southern Ports Tennis Association! Saturday's matches saw some mixed results across the board. A tight win for newcomers Penola, contrasted a very dominate day for the top team, Naracoorte, in Beachport. We also had our first 100 club winner drawn at Penola - well done to Shaun Mules! Continue reading for the full report!
Naracoorte travelled to Beachport, and while it was breezy it was good to see the sun shining. Naracoorte started the afternoon showing their dominance in the mixed doubles - taking five wins. Naracoorte's Smith/Lush had to work hard to win their set. After starting the set the down, Beachport's J. Lang/N. Chambers took the match to the tiebreak. Meanwhile, Beachport's first of only a few sets came from Loveday/Morrish who defeated S. Malone/P. Moyle-Read, 6-1. All players were keen to get on court in the singles, with the sets quickly falling the way of Naracoorte. Match of the day though goes to the no.1 men, between Beachport's, Tim Loveday and Naracoorte's, Sid Malone. Both men play some top shots.... Enthralling the crowd of players and visitors. The set came down to a tiebreak, won by Loveday to secure the home teams second set of the day. The doubles saw a few 'Andy Murray's' out on the court. Naracoorte women's double pair Lush/Baker turned it in at 7-2 down, winning eight of the next nine sets to claim a 10-8 victory. On the next court, Naracoorte duo Smith/Mann also put up a fight, securing the same score. Beachport's third set came in the final match of the day where Schultz/Watson scored a 9-6 win over W. Malone/Biggins.
Lucindale Cockatoo's travelled to a bustling Penola with Tennis, Cricket and a rodeo taking place at McCorquindale park on Saturday. The first round of matches being the mixed set the scene for what would be a close encounter with 3 out of the first 6 matches going into a tie breaker and scores level at the end of the first round. Cockatoo's no.1 seeds Matthew Waugh and Mark Bucket pipped Penola's Ollie Homan and Nell Eastough in a Tie breaker, along with no. 4's Peter Lawrie and Cate Orton coming out winners against Penola's Shay Merrett and Paul Belino in a long match lasting 1.5hours. Penola No's 2 Brendan McInnes and Tegan Lythgo came out winners against Jack Grundy and Andrew Buckett. In the Singles Lucindale Cockies top seeds men's were too strong for Penola with all top 4 M Waugh, J Grundy, T Legoe and P Lawrie winning over Penola men's O Homan, B McInnes, J England and P Belino, with Penola's bottom seeded men's Andres McShane and Caz McGrath stabling the ship. Penola Ladies bottom 4 got Penola back to even playing fields with Penola's A Lambert, S Merrett, K MacDonald and S Macdonald all winning comfortably. After bellies were filled from another top notch Penola afternoon tea with pavlova's, cake and sausage rolls on offer the scores were still level at 9-9. O Homan and B McInnes won in McInnes third Tie Breaker for the day against Waugh and Grundy 10-9. Cockies Legoe and Lawrie were too strong for England and Belino winning 9-3 and no.1 ladies cockies M and A Bruckett were too strong for Penola's Eastough and Lythgo winning 9-4. Penola bottom ranks came through with the good with both ladies' doubles A. Lambert and S Merrett and K S MacDonald's winning their doubles 9-2 and A McShane and C McGrath winning the bottom mens.
Everyone was excited to get back for the first round of tennis after the Christmas break and it made for a lovely day even with the 40km winds all afternoon making playing conditions difficult for all players. The top two doubles were close, Jed Regnier and Andrew Brown making a comeback from 4-0 down to go down 7-2 in a tiebreak against Matt Menz and Bianca Cunneen. Shaun Mules and Alex Menz also going down 7-5 after staging a comeback against Max Robertson and Kim Austin. The other four mixed doubles went the way of Kingston. The number one men's singles between Jed and Matt was match of the day, a very even hard hitting affair with Matt breaking away in the end to take the win 7-5. Kingston yielded a strong men's side winning all the singles comfortably. Women's singles were three a piece. In the end the doubles went the way of Kingston, Robe securing the only doubles win with mother and son duo Emma and Darcy Vasek winning over Georgia Burns and Erika Watson 9-4. While the wind was mostly annoying it made it entertaining with some fancy footwork and tricky shots played by the players. Three set winners for the day: Matt Menz, Lou Leidig, Will Edwards, James Lehmann, Jacob Mules and Bianca Cunneen from Kingston, with Emma Vasek being the sole three set winner from Robe.
Coming up in Round 11... With only a few points separating the teams between second and sixth, we're in for a competitive end to the season. Many teams will be looking to scrape into finals positions before the 4 th March. Next weekend though, the top teams, Naracoorte and Lucindale Koalas will go head-to-head at Naracoorte. This match went to the way of the Koalas earlier in the season and they will certainly be looking for another win to move into top spot. Frances/Luc. And Penola take to the courts, with Penola looking to take another win. Both the Robe Roosters and Rebels will be seeking a win, over Beachport and Luc. Cockatoos, respectively. However, with each team looking for a spot in the final 6, the tennis is sure to be competitive. Kingston and the Luc. Wombats will be another game to watch, both sides looking to sneak back into Div 1 contention. It sure will be a round to watch across the Limestone Coast!
