Southern Tennis is back for New Year

By Katelyn Baker
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 11:30am
Tennis is back after the Christmas break in the Naracoorte SportsPower Southern Ports Tennis Association! Saturday's matches saw some mixed results across the board. A tight win for newcomers Penola, contrasted a very dominate day for the top team, Naracoorte, in Beachport. We also had our first 100 club winner drawn at Penola - well done to Shaun Mules! Continue reading for the full report!

