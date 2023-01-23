Southern Tennis is back for New Year

Lucindale Cockatoo's travelled to a bustling Penola with Tennis, Cricket and a rodeo taking place at McCorquindale park on Saturday. The first round of matches being the mixed set the scene for what would be a close encounter with 3 out of the first 6 matches going into a tie breaker and scores level at the end of the first round. Cockatoo's no.1 seeds Matthew Waugh and Mark Bucket pipped Penola's Ollie Homan and Nell Eastough in a Tie breaker, along with no. 4's Peter Lawrie and Cate Orton coming out winners against Penola's Shay Merrett and Paul Belino in a long match lasting 1.5hours. Penola No's 2 Brendan McInnes and Tegan Lythgo came out winners against Jack Grundy and Andrew Buckett. In the Singles Lucindale Cockies top seeds men's were too strong for Penola with all top 4 M Waugh, J Grundy, T Legoe and P Lawrie winning over Penola men's O Homan, B McInnes, J England and P Belino, with Penola's bottom seeded men's Andres McShane and Caz McGrath stabling the ship. Penola Ladies bottom 4 got Penola back to even playing fields with Penola's A Lambert, S Merrett, K MacDonald and S Macdonald all winning comfortably. After bellies were filled from another top notch Penola afternoon tea with pavlova's, cake and sausage rolls on offer the scores were still level at 9-9. O Homan and B McInnes won in McInnes third Tie Breaker for the day against Waugh and Grundy 10-9. Cockies Legoe and Lawrie were too strong for England and Belino winning 9-3 and no.1 ladies cockies M and A Bruckett were too strong for Penola's Eastough and Lythgo winning 9-4. Penola bottom ranks came through with the good with both ladies' doubles A. Lambert and S Merrett and K S MacDonald's winning their doubles 9-2 and A McShane and C McGrath winning the bottom mens.