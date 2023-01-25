Naracoorte Herald
Pearl Continental grows for demand and staff

Neave Moore
By Neave Moore
January 25 2023 - 12:30pm
Naracoorte's Hafeezullah 'Hafeez' Haidari was celebrating new opportunities with his business, Pearl Continental Australia, as his team trained up new equipment for extended open hours.

