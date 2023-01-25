Naracoorte's Hafeezullah 'Hafeez' Haidari was celebrating new opportunities with his business, Pearl Continental Australia, as his team trained up new equipment for extended open hours.
The team of front and back of house staff have a variety of stories on how they came to be working in the same restaurant, not unlike Hafeez's story of being a refugee who built a thriving business with the support of the community.
The restaurant, originally restricted to a lunch and dinner menu has introduced breakfast, morning tea and afternoon tea hours with a new coffee machine and cake cabinet.
Front of house staff member, Gurpreet is the newest staff member at the restaurant and said that the multicultural and welcoming team made it easier for her to find work in Naracoorte, being offered her job the same day that she interviewed for it.
"Hafeez is very inclusive and wants to make sure everyone feels welcome," she said.
"It is good to see Pearl Continental growing so it can be a good area for new people to the community, whether they are looking for work or a friendly place to meet in Naracoorte."
The Pearl Continental staff welcomed more than two dozen guests on Sunday January 15 to celebrate the new year of growth in their hospitality community, diversity and sharing life stories.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.