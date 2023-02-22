Council will face an amendment to the motion to change the Deputy Mayor's term on the Naracoorte Lucindale Council at the February meeting. Cr Trevor Rayner continues his push to reduce Cr Monique Crossling's term in office. Cr Rayner withdrew his motion with notice listed on the agenda at the January meeting, on advice from Mayor Patrick Ross, who asked for legal advice on the matter.
Legal advice received by Council advised Cr Rayner, an amendment to the motions was the way forward if he wished to proceed. Cr Rayner told the Naracoorte Herald he intended to move the amendment at the February meeting and was confident it would be successful.
Although he voted for a four year term in November, Cr Rayner said,: "I had already said I believed Cr Cameron Grundy should be elected to Deputy Mayor having received the highest number of votes in the election, and even though council has no policy in this regard, historically council has followed that process."
"I also pointed out that prior deputy mayors had been elected to a two year term with the option to re-nominate.
CEO Trevor Smart provided the following information at the Naracoorte Herald's request: 'I've only been here (Naracoorte Lucindale Council for two elections (2018, 2022), and the election of Deputy Mayor hasn't been discussed in the context of who was the highest voting elected member (it may have been discussed informally outside of meetings, but not to my knowledge)."
An investigation of past elections and deputy mayors by the Naracoorte Herald has failed to find a significant pattern of the multiple council candidates with the highest number of votes becoming the deputy - although Cr McGuire was deputy mayor for some time the member elected with the highest votes
According to council records, the term of deputy mayor of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council was previously decided annually, and then every two years from 2012."
Former deputy mayor, Cr Craig McGuire said, "I received the highest number of votes when I was elected to the role several times, but it was never part of the nomination or election process. From memory, I didn't receive the highest number of votes the first time I was elected to deputy. ."
Manager Planning and Compliance Paul McRostie said, "the 2022 election was my first as Electoral Officer. It may be an assumption that the elected member who receives the highest number of votes be elected to the deputy role, but there is nothing in legislation to support this".
"It is up to the elected members, what process they want to follow (within legislation). The elected members voted on the process in the election of Cr Crossling to the role, prior to her nomination and the vote."
"In the case of a new councillor receiving the highest number of votes automatically becoming deputy, you'd have a deputy who wasn't across council matters and that would not be ideal," he said.
Neigbouring South East councils, Tatiara, Kingston, Robe and Wattle Range elected deputy mayor's did not receive the highest number of votes in the 2022 election.
The Naracoorte Herald contacted Cr Rayner for comment and he said, "from memory the elected member with the highest votes can decline the nomination if they don't want to stand."
"This is not personal against elected Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling - if she does a good job she may be re-elected in two years time - but Cr Grundy will also have the opportunity to nominate again too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.