Highest votes should be taken into account: Rayner

By Sheryl Lowe
February 23 2023 - 9:30am
Elected members will face an un-precedented vote at the February meeting File photo

Council will face an amendment to the motion to change the Deputy Mayor's term on the Naracoorte Lucindale Council at the February meeting. Cr Trevor Rayner continues his push to reduce Cr Monique Crossling's term in office. Cr Rayner withdrew his motion with notice listed on the agenda at the January meeting, on advice from Mayor Patrick Ross, who asked for legal advice on the matter.

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

