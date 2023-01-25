Folding council rate notices as a fundraising opportunity for community groups has come to an end for some organisations much to the disappointment of the Naracoorte Hospital Auxiliary who said they were expecting to carry out this activity again in mid-January.
Auxiliary Secretary Jenny Blake said they were notified by the Naracoorte Lucindale Council shortly before Christmas they would no longer be required to fold rate notices. They were also advised they could apply for funds through Council's Community Chest funding to help make up for the funds they would have received from folding rate notices.
"While this sounds like a viable alternative, after reading the guidelines we determined our group, is ineligible to apply," she said.
In answer to our query about the matter, CEO Trevor Smart told the Naracoorte Herald, Council has fully appreciated the assistance of the Auxiliary in folding rate notices in the past, (but) we now send all notices to a printing house where they print, sort, fold and post.
"This is much more cost and time effective for Council, as we still needed to print in-house, and do the majority of sorting, and this is no reflection on the Auxiliary."
Ms. Blake said, "I think we (the Auxiliary) have only done it once in the past 5 years. Our turn came up during Covid-19 when things were more shut-down and we then had our turn in January 2022. We raised $440.40.which helped the hospital buy six new day surgery chairs and two acute lift chairs.
"We knew we would probably not do it again for another 2 years but feel for all the groups this has affected. We were one of the later groups to join this fundraiser. A few of the members suggested we do this. I am not sure if we had done it previously as I have only been a member for around 5 years. But many of the members had folded rates notices for other groups as well," Ms. Blake said.
Ms Blake also questioned why the decision has not appeared in council minutes. Mr. Smart explained the decision to seek a more viable option did not need to go before Council as it was operational in nature.
"I'm not sure of their status, whether they are an incorporated organisation or not, but they still should be able to apply through Community Chest, or seek an annual donation from Council." he said.
Ms. Blake said the members don't always know what they'll spend the money on until they know how much they have and that excludes them from applying for the grant.
The Naracoorte Anglican Church Guild and the Lochaber Branch of the Women in Agriculture and Business voiced concerns to the Herald about the loss of fundraising opportunity.
