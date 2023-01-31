The Local Government Association of South Australia is calling on councils to nominate exceptional elected women for the 2023 Joy Baluch Award.
The Award - which honours the late (Nancy) Joy Baluch AM, former LGA President and Mayor of Port Augusta - recognises outstanding female leaders currently serving as elected members who demonstrate leadership, innovation and support the role of women in local government.
LGA President Dean Johnson said the Joy Baluch Award was a wonderful way to highlight the sector's standout women each year.
"Women play a crucial role in local government, demonstrated by the number of female mayors and councillors currently serving across South Australia, and it's important to acknowledge those who go above and beyond the call of duty," Mayor Johnson said.
The Naracoorte Lucindale Council was led by former mayor Erika Vickery OAM for the previous two four-year terms after two terms as a councillor. Former councillor Julie Earl served two four year terms and Cr Monica Crossling served the recent four year term and is in her current second term.
"Elected members work hard to support their communities, including through emergencies and natural disasters, and I'm delighted to have an Award which puts a spotlight on those female leaders who have inspired others and achieved outstanding outcomes.
"Councils are the closest level of government to communities.
"I encourage councils and organisations to nominate mayors or councillors who they believe make a significant, positive impact on their communities."The Award will be judged on how the nominee has: achieved a significant outcome for council or a community in the last 12 months contributed to council or community through innovation, leadership, collaboration and vision inspired other women to become more involved in their council or community promoted the diverse perspectives of women in local government.
Nominations are open until 23 February and can be lodged by anyone representing a council or organisations that seek to support the advancement of women in local government.
As the Mayor of Port Augusta for 29 years, held over three separate terms, Joy was a fearless and feisty advocate for the city she loved.
She was a passionate supporter of her community and of regional Australia and was a strong defender of local government and councils' role in making a difference to their communities.
Joy was an advocate for solar power, clean air, women's rights and education, and was an empowered woman.
She led Port Augusta Council with influence, vision and tenacity. Joy passed away on 14 May 2013 after a long battle with cancer.
