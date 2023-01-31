Naracoorte Herald
LGA is looking for exceptional women to be acknowledged.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
January 31 2023 - 12:30pm
Former Mayor of Port Augusta the late Joy Baluch - File picture

The Local Government Association of South Australia is calling on councils to nominate exceptional elected women for the 2023 Joy Baluch Award.

