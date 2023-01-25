From the Editors desk - trucks, rates and awards

Council is back at work with a workshop on the Naracoorte Town Plan, to bring the new council up-to-date and give them the opportunity to make changes and not have to accept ideas of the previous council with out opportunity.
Trucks in the town of Naracoorte or should they by-pass and how much does a rural town like Naracoorte depend on them and their cargo? One councillor says - "Embrace the trucks - with out the trucks we have no need to plan ahead for a town square," and he changed a mind or two in the process.
Council has decided on a more viable process in rate notices reaching your letterbox - community organizations are unhappy they can no longer raise funs folding the rate notices.
Outstanding citizens will be awarded January 26 for their contribution to community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.