From the Editors desk - trucks, rates and awards

Updated January 25 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 8:08pm
Council is back at work with a workshop on the Naracoorte Town Plan, to bring the new council up-to-date and give them the opportunity to make changes and not have to accept ideas of the previous council with out opportunity.

