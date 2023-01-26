Naracoorte Herald
Naracoorte and Lucindale award citizens and welcome new ones

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated January 27 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:30am
Mayor Patrick Ross officalting his first Australia Day events - Lucindale 2023 - Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Perfect weather greeted crowds at the Naracoorte and Lucindale events for Australia Day 2023. Mayor Patrick Ross lead his first as mayor and welcomed all citizens - by birth or by choice - to the events.

