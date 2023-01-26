Perfect weather greeted crowds at the Naracoorte and Lucindale events for Australia Day 2023. Mayor Patrick Ross lead his first as mayor and welcomed all citizens - by birth or by choice - to the events.
The Lucindale event began at 11 am with a BBQ lunch provided after the official ceremony.
Mayor Ross congratulated the newest citizens of Australia after the pledge at the Naracoorte event. From their birthplace in the Philippines to Naracoorte in South Australia.
The Naracoorte Herald will bring you details of the events and a picture gallery to enjoy in coming days
