Naracoorte High School's Senior Leader of Inclusive Education, Pathways and Flexible Delivery Tammy Schinckel said she was honoured to receive the Australia Day 2023 Naracoorte Community Event award for 'Pathways to a Paypacket' and 'Agricultural Career Expo and Field Day' events held last year.
The focus of the Pathways to a Paypacket event provided information about career pathways from local experts within their field. Over 40 businesses and education providers attended the event which attracted 250 community participants.
The hands-on interactive Agricultural Career Expo attracted 100 students with a passion for agriculture from across the region. The Crop Science Investigators Program engaged students in how research and innovative technology are being used to solve global problems such an emerging food crisis.
The Field Day/Expo featured key topics such as plant breeding and genetics, precision agriculture, machinery innovation, virtual reality and disease monitoring.
Tammy thanked the many sponsors and supporters, for helping to inspire others in the community, providing them the information they need to discover their own unique pathways for the future.
"Thankyou to everyone who recognises it takes a village to raise our youth, and we are fortunate to be part of such a great village."
Principle Lynette Corletto said, "There was strong engagement with the community and industry partnerships. Our local kids are benefiting by achieving gainful employment, and apprenticeships while still studying. Providing local jobs for young people is keeping them here in the district."
by Julie Earl
