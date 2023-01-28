Naracoorte Herald
Library reading club scored high numbers in the holidays

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
January 28 2023 - 7:00pm
Spencer & Ella Smith Picture by Julie Earl

The Naracoorte Town Hall was thrumming with activity on Monday 23 January, as a crowd of Summer Reading Club participants and their families were treated to a very special party.

Local News

