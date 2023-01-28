The Naracoorte Town Hall was thrumming with activity on Monday 23 January, as a crowd of Summer Reading Club participants and their families were treated to a very special party.
Naracoorte Library conducted the Reading Club which ran throughout the summer school holidays.
Students of all ages were given the challenge to read at least 20 books, qualifying them for entry into the competition.
Coordinator Tara Maresch was very pleased with how the program was embraced so enthusiastically by 65 children, reading an amazing 1,200 books in total. "The community involvement and engagement was wonderful" she said. "I could not be happier with the event as a first, and it was great the way my team mates all helped."
Naracoorte Video Gaming Club were hired to provide the entertainment. The hall was filled with an array of video game consoles and screens, Nintendo Switch on the big screen, Trivia, Giant Connect 4, Quirkle, Scrabble, quoits, and a reading nook. Tara said, "Luke Goddard and his team were so passionate and friendly, encouraging socializing between all age groups."
Designed to reward the eager readers with a fun, interactive and social finale to their summer of reading, Ella Smith, 11, gave it the thumbs up, saying, "There are lots of options, heaps of video games, board games, it is well organised and it's fun to play games and interact with other kids."
Six large slabs of pizza fed hungry mouths before the competition winners were announced. There were 3 prizes in each age category, and numerous lucky door prizes throughout the day. Winners received books, movie tickets, tech gadgets and more.
First prize winners were:
5-8 yrs Holly Goddard, 9-12 yrs Charlotte Gerike, and in the 13-16 yrs age group Thalia Bennier won the most books read overall - a whopping 120 over 6 weeks.
Tara thanked everyone involved, including the pizza business for opening especially for the event.
"Programs like this have really increased the community's engagement with the new library," she said, "and next year we plan to make the event even better."
by Julie Earl
