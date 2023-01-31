Australian Rare Earths hosts new council at Naracoorte Art Gallery

Australian Rare Earths hosted a special event at the Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery to introduce its Koppamurra Project to the newly elected Naracoorte Lucindale Council. Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling represented Mayor Patrick Ross who was unable to attend.
Elected members and attendees heard from AR3's Chairman Dudley Kingsnorth about the significance of Rare Earths in the Global Economy and what a future Rare Earth industry at the Koppamurra site could mean to the Naracoorte community.
Speaking about the future of Rare Earth and its proximity to Naracoorte, Chairman Mr Kingsnorth said it will offer many jobs and careers with talks already taking place with South Australia's universities to include modules in mining rare minerals, so there are skilled workers ready to join the industry.
Rare earth elements (REE) are an element group on the periodic table that most people have never heard of, despite their use in many common products used on a daily basis. Constituting 30% of the market by volume and 90% by value, rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs) are so powerful they are the heart of modern efficient motors that drive electric vehicles, wind turbines and appliances, reducing power consumption and thereby reducing GHG emissions.
Rare earth elements have many other high tech applications, including in defence, medicine, aerospace, agriculture, catalysis and chemical industries. In Japan they are often referred to as the seeds of high technology.
Essential to the production of clean energy technology, the already substantial market for rare earth elements is growing rapidly. AR3 aims to separate and market the valuable clay-hosted rare earth elements discovered in South Australia and western Victoria to help secure a diverse and sustainable global supply of materials critical to our future.
Mr Kingsnorth said their company is keen to inform and engage with the Council and Community with a guarantee there will be little to no interference to the earth which will be returned to its former state after mining.
The head office is in Naracoorte and the company is open to inform people about their industry and plans in the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.