Rare earth elements essential to the production of high-strength permanent magnets are in the highest demand.

Updated January 31 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
Australian Rare Earths hosts new council at Naracoorte Art Gallery

Australian Rare Earths hosted a special event at the Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery to introduce its Koppamurra Project to the newly elected Naracoorte Lucindale Council. Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling represented Mayor Patrick Ross who was unable to attend.

